Trump, in California, rips Harris for giving ‘one of the dumbest answers’ at the presidential debate

Former President Trump told reporters in California on Friday that Vice President Kamala Harris gave “one of the dumbest answers” at this week’s presidential debate when she was asked at the beginning to speak about the impact of inflation.

“The first question she was given at the debate. Gave one of the dumbest answers. They were asking about pricing and would you be better off today or four years ago?” Trump said in Rancho Palos Verdes during a visit to Harris’ home state.

“Prices have gone up at numbers that nobody’s ever seen before, and just the concept of being better off, she didn’t, she didn’t give the answer. She talked about when she grew up. Nobody knew what the hell she was talking about,” Trump said.

As for his own performance, Trump said, “I thought the debate was great,” and “I thought I did very well, but I was fighting three people.”

“I was fighting the crazy left radical lunatics at ABC. I think, considered the worst by me, considered the worst broadcaster out there,” he declared.

Trump also said, “I’m here today in California with a very simple message for the American people — we cannot allow Comrade Kamala Harris and the Communist left to do to America what they did to California.”

“The state of California is a mess, with people leaving and nothing’s going to stop them. They going to other states. Some are going to other countries. But what they’ve done, [Gov.] Gavin Newsom and Kamala and I want to say Kamala moreso — she destroyed San Francisco and she destroyed the state,” he added.

“When you look at the kind of destruction that’s taking place, it’s all man-made or woman-made destruction, too. It’s things that should have never happened,” Trump said. “But we’re not going to let that happen with four more years of her in the White House.”

Trump said, “San Francisco can be brought back, just like our country can be brought back, because we’re a nation in decline. The decline of this whole state is one of the sad chapters in what’s gone on with the radical left lunatics that we have to put up with.”

He also called Harris, during her time as San Francisco’s district attorney, the “godmother of sanctuary cities” who was “right out there at the forefront and also the movement of defunding the police, she was there right at the beginning.”

“Kamala refused to seek the death penalty for a gang member who murdered San Francisco Police Officer Isaac Espinoza during a traffic stop, very innocent traffic stop. She didn’t have the decency to call his family, never did, to explain her decision. Why would you do this? Why would you give such leniency to somebody that just killed the police officer?” Trump said.

“This was a major reason why the San Francisco Police Officers Association has refused to endorse her in every single race since she became district attorney. The police don’t endorse her, and she’s got virtually no endorsements now,” he added.