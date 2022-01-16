Trump, in Arizona, says Biden more destructive ‘than 5 presidents put together’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Trump continued his “Save America” tour Saturday with an event in Arizona, where he scrutinized President Biden and endorsed local Republican candidates.

The former president did not reveal if he would be reseeking the presidency in 2024 — a hope for many of his supporters — but continued to point out what he described as Biden’s mishandling of the U.S.-Mexico border, the coronavirus pandemic, and record-high inflation, FOX 10 of Phoenix reported.

“We’ve had more problems, we’ve had more destruction than five presidents put together in the last year,” Trump told the crowd in Florence, about 62 miles southeast of Phoenix.

“These decisions they’re making, they’re wrecking and devastating people’s lives, firing Americans from their jobs, forcing innocent children to grow up in masks,” he added.

Trump is well-liked in Arizona and his Save America PAC has raised more than $441,000 from just over 9,000 unique state residents through the first six months of last year, Federal Election Commission filings show, FOX 10 reported.