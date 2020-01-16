Trump impeachment trial begins as articles formally presented to Senate

The Trump impeachment proceedings are underway in the Senate after House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving led a procession of Democratic “managers” across the Capitol on Thursday afternoon and the upper chamber formally received the articles of impeachment.

The act marked the formal start of the trial, a day after the House transmitted the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

GAO SAYS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION BROKE LAW BY WITHHOLDING UKRAINE AID

At noon, the Senate recognized the House managers who will prosecute the case against President Trump. The body then began a formal presentation of the two articles of impeachment brought against him: charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“Hear ye, hear ye, hear ye: All persons are commanded to keep silent on pain of imprisonment, while the House of Representatives is exhibiting to the Senate of the United States articles of impeachment against Donald John Trump, president,” Irving said on the Senate floor.

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, the president pro tempore, presided over the Senate, as the House managers were welcomed and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., began reading the resolution.

Later Thursday, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts – who will preside over the trial – will come to the Senate to be sworn in. He will subsequently swear in the senators.

The managers who walked the articles over to the Senate are House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo.; Val Demings, D-Fla.; Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas; and Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.

The House voted Wednesday, after weeks of delay, to transmit the articles of impeachment against Trump to the Senate. It came nearly a month after lawmakers voted to impeach the president.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., signed the articles on Wednesday and House officials walked a note over to the Senate to notifying them of the development.

At the heart of the case is Trump’s effort to convince Ukraine to launch investigations of Democrats, while his administration withheld military aid. Trump denies wrongdoing, while Democrats allege he abused the power of his office.

While the Senate is dealing with procedural matters over the next several days, the trial is not expected to move into full swing until next week.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram contributed to this report.