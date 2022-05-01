Trump holds Nebraska rally in support of gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster

website maker

Former President Donald Trump arrived in Greenwood, Nebraska for his “Save America” rally Sunday afternoon.

Trump’s rally is expected to be in support of Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster. The event was scheduled for Friday but was delayed because of severe weather in the area.

Nebraska’s primary election is on Tuesday, May 10.

Trump endorsed Herbster for governor in October.