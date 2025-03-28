Trump holds ‘extremely productive call’ with Canadian prime minister: ‘We agree on many things’

President Donald Trump said he held an “extremely productive call” with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday.

“I just finished speaking with Prime Minister Mark Carney, of Canada. It was an extremely productive call, we agree on many things, and will be meeting immediately after Canada’s upcoming Election to work on elements of Politics, Business, and all other factors, that will end up being great for both the United States of America and Canada,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

It was the first time the two leaders have spoken. On Thursday, Carney said the “old relationship” with the U.S. “is over” while vowing to engage in a renegotiation over a trade agreement.

Carney, 60, who won the Liberal leadership this month with 86% of the vote after former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stood down, was speaking in Ottawa after meeting the nation’s provincial premiers.

“The old relationship we had with the United States, based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperations, is over,” he told reporters. “The time will come for a broad renegotiation of our security and trade relationship.”

“What is clear is that we as Canadians have agency. We have power. We are masters in our own home,” he also said.

“We control our destiny. We can give ourselves much more than any foreign government, including the United States, can ever take away,” Carney added.

