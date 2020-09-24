Trump hits Biden for holding no public events for the day, slams him as ‘low energy’

President Trump slammed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for not holding any public events on Thursday, blasting the former vice president as “a very low energy individual.”

“Sleepy Joe Biden just closed down his campaign for the day (Again). Wants the rest!” Trump tweeted Thursday.

ON THE 2020 CAMPAIGN TRAIL: WHERE ARE THE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES TODAY?

“He is a very LOW ENERGY INDIVIDUAL, and our Country cannot make it in these exciting, but complex and competitive times, with a Low Energy President!!!” Trump said.

The president’s comments come as the Biden campaign called a lid for Thursday at 9:20 a.m., meaning the former vice president will not hold any further public events.

On Wednesday, the campaign called a lid at 9:02 p.m. after an event in Charlotte, N.C.

On Tuesday, the campaign called a lid at 9:22 a.m., and hosted virtual events for the remainder of the day.

The Biden campaign on Monday called a lid at 10:23 p.m., when Biden arrived home after a day of events.

Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates, though, tweeted Thursday about the lid, saying that those in the media are more concerned about it than voters.

“More often than not, there’s an inverse relationship between how panicked editors are about something and how much voters care,” Bates tweeted Thursday. “This is almost universally true when it concerns process & it *is* universally true when it has to do with both inside jargon *&* process–e.g, ‘lid.'”