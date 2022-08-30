Trump hires new defense lawyer for criminal investigation

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Trump has hired former Florida Solicitor General Chris Kise to join his legal team for his defense against a criminal investigation of documents the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago home, Fox News has learned from two sources.

A source confirmed that Kise started working for Trump on Tuesday and is expected to be at a Thursday hearing in West Palm Beach federal court.

Kise, a graduate of Florida State University College of Law, most recently worked for the law firm Foley & Lardner. As solicitor general, he successfully represented Florida when arguing cases before the Supreme Court.

The hearing will be focused on Trump’s request for a court-appointed special master to review the documents, which may contain materials protected by attorney-client privilege. The Justice Department revealed in a Monday court filing, however, that their own privilege review team already went through the documents and found a “limited set” of documents they believe to be privileged.

Those documents would be set aside and kept away from the DOJ’s prosecution team. The documents not deemed privileged would then be turned over to that team unless U.S. District Court Judge Aileen M. Cannon sets up a different arrangement with a special master, who would be an independent court appointee.

Over the weekend, Cannon declared that it was her intention to have a special master. The judge also ordered the Justice Department to provide, under seal, a “more detailed Receipt for Property specifying all property seized pursuant to the search warrant executed on August 8, 2022

