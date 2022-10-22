Trump hints 2024 run at Texas rally: ‘I will probably have to do it again’

Former President Donald Trump told a crowd in Texas on Saturday night that he will “probably have to do it again” referencing another run for President of the United States in 2024.

“I ran twice. I won twice. I did much better the second time than I did before,” Trump told the crowd of thousands gathered to hear him speak in Robstown, Texas. “Getting millions more votes in 2020 than 2016 and likewise, getting more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country by far. And now in order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again, I will probably have to do it again.”

“The silent majority is back stronger than ever before,” Trump said at the close of the rally as dramatic music played. “My fellow citizens, this incredible journey we are on together has only just begun.”

The statement marks one of the strongest hints yet that Trump intends to run for president again after months of speculation and questions about what the best timing for an official announcement would be.

JAN. 6 COMMITTEE ISSUES TRUMP SUBPOENA SEEKING TESTIMONY ON CAPITOL RIOT

The comment comes the day after the January 6 House Select Committee issued a subpoena to Trump for his alleged involvement in the Capitol Hill riots.

Trump is requested to appear for a deposition on Nov. 14 at 10 a.m., either in the U.S. Capitol or via video conference, and provide records regarding his actions on the day when rioters entered the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

JAN. 6 COMMITTEE’S TRUMP SUBPOENA AN ATTEMPT TO DIVERT CONVERSATION AHEAD OF MIDTERMS, POLITICAL INSIDERS SAY

The subpoena requests documents and communications between Trump and aides, staff and colleagues from Signal, an encrypted messaging app.

Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway dismissed the committee’s move as a political play aimed at affecting the midterm elections.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“If President Trump was central to the January 6th Committee’s proceedings, why are they ending with him rather than starting with him?” Conway said on Friday. “With a few weeks before the midterm elections and a few months until Republicans assume majority control of Congress, reasonable people can be excused for thinking this subpoena is somewhere between symbolic and suspicious.”

Fox News’ Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report