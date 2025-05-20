FOX Politics 

Trump, Hegseth to announce ‘golden dome’ missile defense plan, US official says

Kevin

President Donald Trump will make an announcement on the Golden Dome missile defense system at 3 p.m. ET this afternoon alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Space Force Vice Chief of Operations General Michael Guetlein, a U.S. official confirmed to Fox News. 

The Pentagon’s recommendations for the multibillion-dollar project will be announced, including the drafted architecture and implementation plan for the complex satellite system, the official added. 

President Donald Trump next to image of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

  