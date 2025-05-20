Trump, Hegseth to announce ‘golden dome’ missile defense plan, US official says

President Donald Trump will make an announcement on the Golden Dome missile defense system at 3 p.m. ET this afternoon alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Space Force Vice Chief of Operations General Michael Guetlein, a U.S. official confirmed to Fox News.

The Pentagon’s recommendations for the multibillion-dollar project will be announced, including the drafted architecture and implementation plan for the complex satellite system, the official added.

