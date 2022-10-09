Trump headlines Nevada rally for Laxalt, Lombardo: ‘The time to stand up to this growing tyranny is right now’

Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Nevada Saturday night to raise support for U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt and gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo, as well as other Republican candidates.

According to the former president, Democrats are ruining the country — with record-high inflation and a continued crisis at the southern border, among other issues — and that the time for voters to stand up to them was “right now in this election.”

“The Democrats are locking up their political opponents, spying on their political rivals, silencing dissent and using the full force of government law enforcement and the media, the fake media, to try and crush our movement,” Trump said Saturday in Minden. “Every freedom-loving American needs to understand the time to stand up to this growing tyranny is right now in this election.”

“We have to do it,” he added. “We don’t have the luxury of waiting. The only way evil will triumph is for good men and women to do nothing. That’s how they triumph. We do nothing.”

He also urged Republicans to “keep on going” and “keep on fighting” to win elections for “six straight years.” Only then, Trump predicted, would Republicans be able to “restore our country to greatness.”

The former president sarcastically added: “If you want to see our country decline, vote Democrat.”

Throughout Trump’s remarks, he emphasized the importance of November’s midterm elections.

“Fire your radical Democrat Governor Steve Cicilline,” Trump instructed the Nevada voters. He also encouraged them to vote against U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, who he said “hasn’t done a thing on the border.”



“You’re going to send Joe Lombardo to the governor’s mansion and you’re going to send Adam Laxalt to the U.S. Senate and you’re going to elect an incredible slate of true Americans,” the former president said.

In his speech, Trump claimed Democrats were doing a poor job of running the country and highlighted a range of issues, from the economy to foreign policy.

“Under Democrat rule, the price of gas in Nevada is up 100 percent,” he said. “Two years ago, everything was so good in our country, and now it’s going to pieces. It’s falling apart.”

Trump also pointed to the southern border, where he said “illegal aliens are pouring in by the millions and millions.”

“And as bad as things are today, if the radical Democrats keep their grip on the House and the Senate, your finances, your family, your community and your country will never be able to recover,” he predicted.

In his remarks, Trump also referenced his ongoing National Archives dilemma by comparing his taking of presidential records to Mar-a-Lago to the actions of other former presidents, including Barack Obama, George Bush, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton.

“It’s a disgrace what’s happening in this country,” he said. “It’s a disgrace, but it’s crystal clear that they’re coming after me because I fight for you and I fight for America.”

Several members of the audience responded positively to the former president’s remarks and the crowd broke out into “We want Trump” chants at different times, the Nevada Independent reported.

Nevada starts early voting on Oct. 22.