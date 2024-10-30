Trump has another response to Biden’s ‘garbage’ comment about GOP supporters

Former President Donald Trump has twice responded to President Joe Biden’s “garbage” remark made about Trump supporters, with the latest coming just before midnight.

Biden was asked during a Kamala Harris virtual campaign rally on Tuesday about a remark made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe during a trump rally Sunday when the comedian called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.”

The president said, “The only garbage I see floating out there is [Trump] supporters.”

Based on the 74.2 million votes that Trump received in the 2020 election, according to the Federal Elections Commission, the sitting president called nearly half of the country’s voters “garbage.”

Trump didn’t hesitate to tweet a response.

“While I am running a campaign of positive solutions to save America, Kamala Harris is running a campaign of hate,” Trump wrote. “Now, on top of everything, Joe Biden calls our supporters “garbage.” You can’t lead America if you don’t love the American People. Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have shown they are both unfit to be President of the United States.

“I am proud to lead the biggest, broadest, and most important political coalition in American history. We are welcoming historic numbers of Latinos, African Americans, Asian Americans, and citizens of every race, religion, color, and creed. It is my desire to be the President of all the people.”

Trump first heard of Biden’s “garbage” verbiage while standing on a stage during a rally with Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who reportedly alerted Trump of the president’s allegation.

“Wow. That’s terrible,” Trump said, before recalling Hillary Clinton’s infamous “deplorable” remarks just weeks before the 2016 election. “And then she said irredeemable. That didn’t work out.”

“Garbage, I think, is worse,” Trump said. “But he doesn’t know. You have to please forgive him.”

Biden’s remark came while Harris had her last major campaign event — which was near the White House.

The White House tried walking back Biden’s statement by releasing this:

“Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump’s supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it,” Biden tweeted. “His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That’s all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don’t reflect who we are as a nation.”

Early voting has begun around the nation, and Election Day is Nov. 5.

