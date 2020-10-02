Trump halts campaign events after positive coronavirus test; Biden traveling to Michigan

The presidential campaign was thrown into chaos early Friday, a little more than a month before the November election, when President Trump tweeted that he and the first lady tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, which came hours after his long-time aide Hope Hicks had fallen ill with the virus, prompted the White House to cancel previously scheduled campaign events in Florida on Friday. That includes a Make America Great Again rally planned outside Orlando.

LIVE UPDATES: PRESIDENT TRUMP, FIRST LADY TEST POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

Former White House doctor Ronny Jackson told Fox News early Friday morning that Trump was asymptomatic, predicting the president would “weather this storm.”

“I will bet you that he does not develop symptoms, that he moves on and this does not become a big deal,” Jackson said.

Trump’s diagnosis could also have implications for his Democratic rival Joe Biden, who shared a debate stage with the president on Tuesday night. The Biden campaign has not said whether it intends to make schedule changes in the wake of Trump’s positive COVID-19 test.

Here’s what you need to know about the presidential campaigns and how they’ll be spending their time on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

PERSONAL PHYSICIAN TO TRUMP CONFIRMS POSITIVE COVID-19 TESTS

President Trump:

The president is quarantining at the White House alongside first lady Melania Trump.

“As too many Americans have done this year, @POTUS & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together,” Melania Trump tweeted.

Trump was initially slated to travel to Florida for a campaign event, which was canceled following his positive test. The president is now scheduled to hold a phone call on COVID-19 support for vulnerable seniors this afternoon.

TRUMP RECEIVES WELL WISHES FROM TOP CRITICS AFTER CORONAVIRUS DIAGNOSIS

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden:

The former vice president is scheduled to travel to Grand Rapids, Mich. on Friday to discuss his “Build Back Better” economic plan in Kent County, an area that Trump won in 2016.

It’s unclear if Biden still plans to travel to Michigan.

His campaign has not publicly acknowledged Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

Vice President Mike Pence:

Pence tweeted early Friday that he and second lady Karen Pence were sending “love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania.”

TRUMP JOINS LIST OF WORLD LEADERS THAT HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

Like Trump, Pence is tested daily for COVID-19. He was last in close contact with the president on Tuesday morning in the Oval Office but his office announced on Friday that he and his wife tested negative for the virus.

Pence does not have any scheduled events on Friday.

Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris:

The California senator is scheduled to head to Las Vegas on Friday for an early voting event.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She’s slated to participate in a voter mobilization drive-in event in Southern Nevada in the afternoon where she will urge Nevadans to vote early.

It’s unclear whether Harris will still travel to Las Vegas following Trump’s diagnosis.