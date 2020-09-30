Trump had to 'fight' during first presidential debate because of Biden's 'lies': Lara Trump

President Trump had to “fight” during the first presidential debate because of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s “lies,” Trump 2020 senior adviser Lara Trump told “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday.

The first debate of the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday night was fiery from beginning to end with Trump and Biden attacking each other in starkly personal terms for more than 90 minutes as moderator Chris Wallace worked to get both candidates, but especially Trump, to follow the debate rules the candidates had agreed to.

When asked what the president thought about his debate performance, Lara Trump, who is married to the president’s son, Eric Trump, said “I think he felt great.

“We all know Donald Trump to be a fighter and he had to get out there and he had to fight because unfortunately Joe Biden was telling some very clearly lies about him, about his positions on things, about the job he and his administration have done.”

The conversation during the debate ranged from the coronavirus crisis to the Supreme Court vacancy to health care.

Lara Trump said she thinks the “problem” for the former vice president is “that on many points people did not get answers at all from Joe Biden.”

PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE: INSULTS FLY AS TRUMP, BIDEN TUSSLE AT FIRST SHOWDOWN, MODERATOR WORKS TO KEEP ORDER

“He wouldn’t say that he supported law and order, he couldn’t name a single law enforcement group that supported him, he called Antifa an idea, which is terrifying when these people are just absolutely decimating cities all across America, he flip-flopped on the Green New Deal,” Trump said.

She went on to say that she thought “the president had so many strong points” when he “talked about what he has done for America.”

“Joe Biden, as you heard the president say, hasn’t done anything in 47 years,” she continued. “Donald Trump has done more in 47 months than Joe Biden in 47 years so I think he felt great.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She added that she is “very proud” of her father-in-law’s performance during the first debate.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson contributed to this report.