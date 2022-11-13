Trump goes silent on social media for 24 hours as Dems celebrate Senate majority

Former President Donald Trump has been silent on social media for more than 24 hours, as Democrats continue to score key wins from Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Trump, a quick-tweeting social media sheriff that often comments on major events, has been notably absent from Truth Social, his preferred platform, since he last tweeted about his daughter’s wedding on Friday.

“My wonderful daughter Tiffany will be getting Married today at Mar-a-Lago,” he wrote at 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 11. “She and Michael are a beautiful couple who will be very happy together. A big thank you and congratulations to Tiffany’s mother, Marla, on the bringing up of a really great daughter!”

The president’s silence is likely showing his disappointment with the Republican Party after it failed to pick up a Senate seat in Pennsylvania, where Democrat Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman defeated the Trump-endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz; in Arizona, where Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly triumphed over the Trump-backed Republican Blake Masters; or, in Nevada, where Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won over Republican Adam Laxalt, who was uniquely backed by Trump and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

Trump’s social media silence comes after he blamed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for the Senate losses, as well as alleged “voter fraud” in various contests.

“Mitch McConnell, the Republicans Broken Down Senate Leader, does nothing about this. He’s too busy spending vast amounts of money on bad Senator Lisa [Murkowski] of Alaska, when Kelly [Tshibaka] is FAR better,” Trump wrote.

The Alaska Senate race has not yet been called. Though, as of midnight on Sunday morning, Tshibaka leads Murkowski by about 3,000 votes.

“He is the WORST!” Trump added, referencing the Kentucky Republican leader.

Several other Republicans have remained vocal about their party’s failures in the midterm election results, especially underperforming “red wave” expectations many had in this election cycle.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, expressed disappointment in the Republican strategy.

“You can’t expect independent voters to vote Republican unless you give them an agenda they care about,” Hawley tweeted.

“When your ‘agenda’ is cave to Big Pharma on insulin, cave to Schumer on gun control & Green New Deal (‘infrastructure’), and tease changes to Social Security and Medicare, you lose,” he added.

In the aftermath of the fizzled results, a handful of Senate Republicans, including Hawley and Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Rick Scott, R-Florida, and more also directed their blame at McConnell and other leaders.

The members sought to delay leadership elections that will be held next week, though this effort failed. Additional time could have resulted in members organizing an effort to unseat McConnell.

A Senate GOP aide told Fox News Digital the elections would continue as planned.

Trump’s silence comes just days ahead of his anticipated 2024 presidential campaign announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The event will be held at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.