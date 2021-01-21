Trump gets warm Florida greeting from supporters after arriving from DC

Former President Trump received a warm greeting from supporters in South Florida on Wednesday morning as he made his way to his Mar-a-Lago resort after leaving the White House for the last time as the commander-in-chief.

Fans waved flags and held up signs and cell phones in West Palm Beach as they cheered Trump’s return to the state, where he plans to spend his immediate post-presidency.

“We just wanted to show him how much we appreciate him,” Anita Bargas, who said she came from Texas to show her support, told WPLG-TV in Miami.

Trump waved back to the crowd as his motorcade slowly made its way through the streets after Air Force One touched down in the Sunshine State.

Daniel Rakus of Palm Beach told the Washington Examiner he was there to show Trump “he’s not alone. He did a great job. We support him.'”

“For the most part, it’s just a somber but at the same time celebratory moment for us to welcome him back home,” supporter Iam Hedendal told WPLG.

Earlier, Trump told another crowd of family members and White House staffers at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, “We’ve accomplished a lot. What we’ve done has been amazing by any standard.”

He closed his farewell speech by saying, “Have a good life. We will see you soon.”

Trump broke tradition by departing Washington, D.C., before his successor was sworn in but wished the Biden administration “great luck and great success.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence attended the Biden inauguration and did not attend the Trump send-off.