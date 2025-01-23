Trump expected to pardon pro-life activists convicted under FACE Act

Donald Trump is expected to pardon pro-life activists convicted under the FACE Act during President Biden’s administration in the coming days.

The pardons, first reported by The Daily Wire, would apply to activists convicted of protesting near abortion clinics during various demonstrations. The details and scope of the pardons have yet to be revealed.

Thomas Ciesielka, a spokesman for the pro-life law firm the Thomas Moore Society, confirmed plans for the pardon to Fox News Digital.

News of the plan comes just one day before the March for Life, an annual pro-life march that takes place in Washington, D.C.

WHITE HOUSE OPM ORDERS ALL DEI OFFICES TO BEGIN CLOSING BY END OF DAY WEDNESDAY

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., had called on Trump to pardon activists convicted under the FACE Act since the president was sworn into office.

“No administration in history has targeted Christians like the Biden Admin. We saw one persecution after another, from shutting down churches during COVID to raiding pro-lifers homes at the crack of dawn. EVERY pro-life prisoner Biden wrongly imprisoned should be pardoned,” Hawley wrote on X.

Hawley said he spoke with Trump about a potential pardon plan on Thursday morning, saying they had a “great conversation.”

TRUMP TO DEPLOY MILITARY TO BORDER, END BIDEN PAROLE POLICIES IN FLURRY OF DAY ONE EXECUTIVE ORDERS

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, has also introduced legislation that would dismantle the FACE Act. Many lawmakers have argued that Democratic administrations have weaponized it against pro-life groups and Christians.

“97% of FACE Act prosecutions between the years of 1994-2024 were initiated against pro-life Americans; it is laughable to argue that the law hasn’t been weaponized. Let’s put H.R. 589 on the President’s desk and end this once and for all,” Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said in a statement reacting to the pardon news.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump also issued a blanket pardon for nearly all January 6 prisoners shortly after he took the oath of office.