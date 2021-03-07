Trump expected to make first visit to NYC since leaving office

Former President Donald Trump is expected to make his first trip to New York City since leaving office in the coming days, Fox News confirmed.

The news comes as Trump has re-inserted himself into national politics, including by delivering a much-anticipated address at CPAC. As recently as Friday, Trump slammed President Biden for what he described as a “spiraling tsunami” at the border, as the administration faces a spike in migrant families and unaccompanied children.

Trump established an official post-presidency office in Palm Beach County, Fla., to oversee his affairs after leaving office in January. The born-and-bred New Yorker announced in 2019 that he changed his permanent residence to Florida.

The upcoming trip was first reported by The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman. Several outlets reported that Trump could arrive in the city as soon as Sunday night.

Meanwhile, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has expanded its criminal probe of Trump and his businesses earlier in 2021 — issuing subpoenas for documents pertaining to a Trump property in suburban Westchester County, N.Y.

“The Trump Organization has nothing to hide and there is no criminal activity whatsoever,” lawyer Marc Mukasey said.

The subpoenas are part of Vance’s office’s vast criminal probe into possible tax and insurance fraud but also alleged hush-money payments made to women who claim they had sex with the president.

It has been known since last summer that New York state Attorney General Letitia James was investigating possible fraudulent inflation of the Westchester property.

