Trump, ex-campaign manager Brad Parscale, meet at Mar-a-Lago: Source

Former President Donald Trump met Tuesday with ex-campaign manager Brad Parscale at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News.

It’s unclear what Trump and Parscale discussed at the meeting, which took place just days after the Senate vote to acquit the former president during an unprecedented second impeachment trial over his role in the Capitol riot.

Parscale, 44, rose to prominence in Trump’s inner circle after leading an effective digital outreach campaign during the 2016 presidential election. The success propelled Parscale to a role as Trump’s campaign manager in 2020.

But Parscale’s relationship with Trump soured ahead of the 2020 election amid lukewarm polling numbers and a series of campaign events that failed to draw large crowds. Parscale was removed as Trump’s campaign manager last July and reassigned to his old role as head of digital outreach.

The longtime Trump loyalist left the campaign entirely last September following an altercation at his home in Fort Lauderdale. Police responded after Parscale’s wife, Candice Blount, reported that he had barricaded himself inside their home and was threatening to harm himself.

After a short standoff with police, Parscale was detained and involuntarily hospitalized. Parscale later attributed the incident to personal and professional stress.

“I got to a bad place,” Parscale said of the incident in an interview with Fox News last December. “My wife was worried about me. And she helped. And she was there every day by my side, and I love her for it.

Despite his exit from Trump’s campaign, Parscale has remained a vocal defender of his former benefactor. Earlier this week, Parscale tweeted that Trump will “rise again” following his acquittal at the impeachment trial.

Trump has kept a low profile since leaving the White House in late January. The former president broke his relative silence Tuesday with a scathing statement targeting Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who condemned Trump for his role in the Capitol riot despite voting against conviction.

“Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First. We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership,” Trump said in the statement.

Trump has yet to announce plans for any formal events.