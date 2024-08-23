Trump ends feud with swing-state governor he slammed as ‘disloyal’

Former President Donald Trump praised Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for supporting his election effort in the key battleground state after previously slamming the Peach State’s executive as “disloyal.”

“Thank you to @BrianKempGA for all of your help and support in Georgia, where a win is so important to the success of our Party and, most importantly, our Country,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Thursday evening.

“I look forward to working with you, your team, and all of my friends in Georgia to help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The comments come after Trump repeatedly slammed the popular Georgia governor across the last four years for opposing Trump’s challenge to the 2020 election results in the state. The final election results found President Biden defeated Trump in Georgia by 11,779 votes that year.

GEORGIA GOV. BRIAN KEMP SNAPS BACK AT TRUMP AFTER REPEATED ATTACKS: ‘LEAVE MY FAMILY OUT OF IT’

“I’ll be here in about a year and a half campaigning against your governor. I guarantee that,” Trump said back in 2021 of Kemp. “I shouldn’t say this, I shouldn’t say this. I just don’t want you to tell anyone outside of this room, other than the millions of people. You know, I endorsed him. He was in last place and I endorsed him. He went to first place, like, immediately.”

GEORGIA ACTIVIST STEALS THE SHOW AFTER BEING INTRODUCED BY TRUMP AT ATLANTA RALLY: ‘INCREDIBLE’

Even earlier this month, Trump slammed Kemp as “disloyal” during a rally in Atlanta.

“He’s a bad guy. He’s a disloyal guy. And he’s a very average governor. Little Brian, little Brian Kemp. Bad guy,” Trump said during the rally, which included more than 10 minutes of slamming th governor.

Trump’s favorable comments towards Kemp on Thursday evening followed the governor joining Fox News, where he endorsed Trump for president. Kemp had not endorsed anyone in the GOP primary, but said he would support the GOP ticket come November.

ARIZONA MAN ACCUSED OF THREATENING TO KILL TRUMP NABBED AFTER MANHUNT DURING FORMER PRESIDENT’S BORDER VISIT

“We got to win. You know, we got to win from the top of the ticket on down. I’ve been saying consistently for a long time, we cannot afford another four years of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. And I think, you know, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz would be even worse,” he told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Thursday.

“So we need to send Donald Trump back to the White House. We need to retake the Senate. We need to hold the House. We need to hold our legislative majorities that we have in the great state of Georgia. And it takes hard work. That’s what we’ve been doing.”

Georgia is a key battleground state this year, following Trump winning in 2016 against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, but losing the state in 2020 when he squared up against Biden.

Republicans in the state told Politico earlier this month that the pair should bury the hatchet in order to win the majority of votes comes November.

GOV. BRIAN KEMP FIRES BACK AT TRUMP’S CLAIM OF RIGGED 2020 ELECTION IN GEORGIA: ‘NOT STOLEN’

“During the Atlanta rally, President Trump criticized Governor Brian Kemp and revisited the 2020 election results,” strategist Eric Tanenblatt told the outlet. “With Georgia being a pivotal state, it’s crucial for the Republican Party to look ahead and avoid dwelling on past elections. To win in the upcoming election, Republicans need to present a united front and prioritize future-focused policies.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump’s Truth Social post lauding Kemp comes as the Democratic Party wraps up its convention in Chicago, with Vice President Harris delivering her speech accepting the nomination for the ticket.

Trump called into Fox News later Thursday to give his assessment of Harris’ speech, when he also spoke favorably of Kemp.

“He was very nice, and he said he wants Trump to win, and he’s gonna work with me 100%. And I think we’re going to have a very good relationship with Brian Kemp,” he told Fox News’ Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.