Trump endorses South Carolina's Tim Scott

Former President Trump endorsed Sen. Tim Scott’s, R-S.C., bid for reelection Wednesday.

Scott will be up for re-election in 2022.

Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, has touted Trump’s policies throughout his years in office, but broke with the president over his unfounded election fraud claims. Still, he defended Trump against impeachment. “The Democrats should put the blame where it stands, where it should be,” Scott said. “And it does not have to do with the president who said go ‘peacefully’ to protest.”

“It is my great honor to give Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina my complete and total endorsement,” Trump said in a statement. “He is both an outstanding senator and person who works tirelessly for the people of his great state, and the USA. Strong on the military, law enforcement, loves our vets, protects our Second Amendment and our borders. Tim will continue to do an OUTSTANDING job for our country!”

The South Carolina Republican has said his second term will be his last.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., praised Trump for endorsing his “good friend.”

“I really appreciate President Trump coming out early and strong in support of my good friend, @SenatorTimScott reelection. Tim is one of the most talented people I have ever known,” Graham wrote on Twitter. “I look forward to Tim’s reelection and regaining our Republican majority in 2022. President Trump will be a major factor in this critical effort.”

Scott worked closely with Trump to draft a criminal justice reform plan in July. His “opportunity zones” program was included in Trump’s 2017 tax reform bill. The program allowed states to offer tax breaks to investors to go into economically disadvantaged areas.

In September, Scott called on Trump to clarify remarks he made in a debate with President Joe Biden, when he told alt-right group the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”

“I think he misspoke. I think he should correct it. If he doesn’t correct it, I guess he didn’t misspeak,” Scott told reporters.

Trump signaled over the weekend that he plans to remain active in GOP politics going forward, as evidenced by his endorsement. Trump on Friday endorsed his former aide, Max Miller, in a primary challenge to Republican incumbent Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, Ohio, who voted for Trump’s impeachment.