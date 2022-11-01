Trump endorses Ronchetti in competitive NM governor’s race

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican nominee for governor Mark Ronchetti in a social media post.

It’s unclear how the endorsement influences Ronchetti’s prospects in the Nov. 8 general election in a state that Trump lost twice. President Joe Biden won the New Mexico vote by roughly 11 percentage points in 2020.

In a post on the Truth Social social media network, Trump called incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham “absolutely terrible” and said that Ronchetti “will be tough & smart on Crime, the Border & everything else. Mark (h)as my Total Endorsement!”

Ronchetti has campaigned for governor at arm’s length from Trump. The two have never spoken, said Ronchetti’s campaign spokesman Ryan Sabel.

In a statement, Sabel highlighted a gamut of high-profile endorsements for Ronchetti, including Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, former U.N. Ambassador Nicki Haley, former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson “and now former President Trump.”

“Mark is supported by people from all walks of life and all different viewpoints,” he said.

President Biden has announced plans to visit New Mexico on Thursday in support of Lujan Grisham’s campaign as she runs for reelection.

Prominent endorsements for Lujan Grisham’s include Vice President Kamala Harris, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and former President Barack Obama.