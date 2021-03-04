Trump endorses Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy in 2022 reelection bid

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy for reelection on Thursday as GOP leadership begins preparations for the 2020 midterm races.

“John Kennedy of the Great State of Louisiana is a spectacular Senator and person,” Trump said in a statement through the Save America PAC. “He is a tireless advocate for the people of his State, and stands strongly with the forgotten men and women of our Country. Strong on Energy Independence, the Military, our great Vets and the Border, John has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

A staunch Trump ally, Kennedy was one of a handful of GOP senators who objected to the Electoral College’s vote in favor of President Biden. The Louisiana politician is expected to seek a second term in the Senate.

In February, Kennedy voted to acquit Trump on a single charge of incitement of insurrection over his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Sen. Bill Cassidy, the state’s other Republican senator, voted to convict Trump, drawing the ire of Louisiana GOP officials in the process.

Trump has pledged to take an active role ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, which could test the Democrats’ razor-thin majorities in Congress. Prior to endorsing Kennedy, Trump backed Sens. Tim Scott of South Carolina and Jerry Moran of Kansas for reelection.

Trump has yet to back a GOP primary challenger in an upcoming Senate race.