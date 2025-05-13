Trump endorses Jack Ciattarelli for New Jersey governor: ‘A winner’

President Donald Trump endorsed his former critic Jack Ciattarelli for governor of New Jersey on Monday.

“Jack Ciattarelli is a terrific America First Candidate running to be the next Governor of a State that I love, NEW JERSEY!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Trump said Ciattarelli has gone “ALL IN” and that, if elected, he would work closely with the Trump administration to grow the economy, cut taxes and regulations, help secure the border, stop migrant crime, protect veterans, advance American energy and more.

“Also, Jack is the Republican Candidate who is best positioned to STAND TALL against the Radical Left Democrats and, most importantly, ensure a Big Victory in this Very Important Gubernatorial Election, an Election that is being closely watched by the entire World because, we are ending WOKE, and all of the other NONSENSE that goes along with it, AND NOBODY WANTS TO SEE IT COME BACK!,” Trump continued in his endorsement.

Ciattarelli responded to the endorsement on X, saying he was “truly humbled and honored to receive President Trump’s very strong endorsement today. It’s time to unite our party, win big in November, and make New Jersey affordable and safe again.” Ciattarelli finished his post by saying “When I am Governor, we will.”

Trump and Ciattarelli appear to be turning a new leaf. Ciattarelli was once a harsh Trump critic, going so far as to call Trump a “charlatan” and saying he was “not fit to be President of the United States” back in 2015.

Ciattarelli seems to have changed his stance on Trump since those comments and was even seen at Trump’s Wildwood, New Jersey, rally in 2020 shaking hands and taking photos with event-goers.

Ciattarelli appeared to gain popularity, and in 2021 came within three points of defeating Democratic incumbent Governor Phil Murphy.

Now, he will face Bill Spadea, a conservative radio host, and State Senator Jon Bramnick in the June 10 Republican primary.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Spadea reacted to Trump’s endorsement of Ciattarelli.

“Donald Trump’s endorsement comes after a years long effort by Jack to lie about his own record,” Spadea said in part. “My resolve to fight for the people of New Jersey has never been greater. I intend to continue fighting for the America First agenda because that is what’s best for the state and our nation.”

The New Jersey Democratic Governors Association (DGA) also blasted the endorsement.

“This endorsement just confirms what we already knew: Jack Ciattarelli would put Donald Trump before New Jersey,” DGA Communications Director Sam Newton said in a statement. ” As Governor, Ciattarelli would bring Trump’s agenda of higher costs and chaos to Trenton – instead of fighting to protect New Jersey’s freedoms and working to make life more affordable.”

