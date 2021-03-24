Trump endorses incumbent Georgia GOP head for reelection

Former President Trump waded into the race to head Georgia’s GOP to endorse incumbent David Shafer on Wednesday.

“David Shafer did a phenomenal job as Chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, recruiting and training a record number of volunteers,” Trump said in a statement released Wednesday. “No one in Georgia fought harder for me than David! He NEVER gave up! He has my Complete and Total Endorsement for re-election.”

A contentious battle is brewing for the position after the Peach State faced a blue wave in the last election, voting for a Democrat president for the first time since 1992. At the same time, two Democrats beat out Republican incumbents for Georgia’s Senate seats.

TRUMP BACKS CHALLENGER TO GEORGIA’S GOP SECRETARY OF STATE

Shafer has remained closely tied to Trump, casting doubt on election transparency in Georgia and signing on as a plaintiff to the former president’s election fraud lawsuits in the state that challenged President Biden’s victory.

Shafer will have to face off against Cobb County GOP chair Jason Shepherd. At stake is the power to help determine how the party will organize for the 2022 election, where GOP Gov. Brian Kemp is on the ballot and Republicans have a chance to take back the seat of Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Earlier this week, the former president endorsed Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., to mount a primary challenge to Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.