Trump-endorsed Katie Britt wins Alabama GOP Senate primary runoff election against Rep. Mo Brooks

Katie Britt, a former leader of the Business Council of Alabama, has defeated Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., in the Alabama GOP Senate primary runoff election as she aims to become the Yellowhammer State’s first elected female senator later this year.

The runoff election between Britt and Brooks came after neither candidate garnered more than 50% of the vote in the May 24 primary election. Both candidates were running to replace retiring Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., who has served more than 35 years in Congress and tossed his support behind Britt.

Trump, who has weighed in on multiple races taking place across the country ahead of the 2022 midterm elections and received immense support from Alabamians in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, initially endorsed Brooks last year. He later rescinded his endorsement and accused Brooks, one of few members in Congress who offered overwhelming support for Trump following his loss in the 2020 presidential election, of going “woke” when he told voters in the state it was time to place focus on the 2022 and 2024 elections.

Two weeks before the runoff election, Trump endorsed Britt as she gained in the polls and said in a statement that she is “a fearless America First Warrior.” Speaking to Fox News Digital in an interview last week, Britt said she was “excited and grateful” to have Trump’s support as “people are ready for new blood.”

“Alabamians loved the president,” she said at the time. “They miss the America First agenda and they are ready for our country to get back on track.”

Ahead of the election, Brooks, who told Fox News Digital he had not spoken with Trump since he lost his endorsement and insisted during an interview last week with AL.com that the former president “has no loyalty to anyone or anything but himself,” said he was the “MAGA candidate” in the race. Britt responded to Brooks’ remarks and insisted that Trump had “told who the MAGA candidate” was in the race.

Britt formerly served as an aide to Shelby and served as his chief of staff from 2016 to 2018.

Britt will now face off against Will Boyd, the state’s Democratic nominee for Senate, in the Nov. 8 general election where she is expected to succeed in the deep red state.

Boyd is a pastor and a former Democratic Party county chair.