Former Trump aide Max Miller, who is mounting a primary challenge to Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, raised more than $550,000 in the second quarter of 2021, a representative for his campaign told Fox News.

That number, the total of Miller’s campaign and victory fund, brings Miller to over $1 million raised since he announced his candidacy in late February.

Gonzalez, R-Ohio, is one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump, and Miller is the only candidate running against any of those incumbents to get Trump’s endorsement so far. Trump traveled to Ohio late last month for a rally with Miller, where he condemned Gonzalez as a “sellout” and a “disgrace.”

“He’s a grandstanding RINO [Republican in name only] – not respected in D.C. – who voted for the unhinged, unconstitutional, illegal impeachment,” Trump said at the rally.

Miller, who worked for the former president in a variety of roles on his campaigns and in the White House, meanwhile called Gonzalez a “RINO” and “turncoat Tony.”

Miller’s fundraising is likely to set him up to be able to compete financially in an expensive primary battle. But he does not necessarily have the fundraising edge over the incumbent Gonzalez, who finished the first quarter with more than $1 million in cash on hand after pulling in over $600,000.

Gonzalez’s second-quarter fundraising numbers are not yet public, but incumbent Republicans who voted for impeachment have brought in significant fundraising hauls so far this year, including Reps. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. Both Cheney and Kinzinger have told their supporters to donate to Gonzalez, and Cheney and Gonzalez recently formed a joint fundraising committee.

Gonzalez has largely avoided addressing the campaign or the former president, although he has been forced to on a couple occasions with House votes on investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters – the reason he was impeached. Gonzalez voted for a bipartisan deal on a Jan. 6 commission but voted against a Jan. 6 select committee last week. Gonzalez said the committee will be too partisan, according to the New York Post.

Fox News’ Caitlin McFall and Jacqui Heinrich contributed to this report.