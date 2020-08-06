Trump embraces door-to-door campaigning abandoned by Biden

While President Trump’s 2020 campaign workers visited the homes of 1 million potential voters last week, former vice president Joe Biden’s campaign eschewed door-to-door tactics altogether.

According to Politico, the two sides have taken effectively opposite approaches to canvassing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee announced he would not travel to the August 17 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis. — even as it was scaled-back — because of health concerns.

Instead, Biden would accept his nomination at the three-day event virtually — though the details remain fuzzy, as do those of a potential vice president pick.

President Trump also told reporters at the end of July that he would not go to the planned Jacksonville, Fla., Republican National Convention, which has since been rescheduled to start in some capacity on Aug. 24 in Charlotte, N.C.

Additionally, on Wednesday, the 74-year-old incumbent floated the idea of delivering his convention speech from the White House, an idea that drew pushback from Republicans as well as Democrats because of ethical concerns.

While Biden has led polls for the past couple of months, CNN reported on Thursday that new data showed Trump had “stopped the bleeding,” “stabilized,” and “perhaps improved a few points.” Trump has also outraised his progressive opponent in the month of July with $165 million in donations.

This comes as a Wednesday Gallup poll showed that the percentage of Republicans who say they are “satisfied” with the direction the country is heading has fallen by 60 points since February.

Against that backdrop, Biden and the Democratic Party are betting on their strategic moves to sink the president’s campaign come November 3, the date of the election.

They are gambling on phone calls, texts, virtual meet-ups, and digital organization to help Biden to victory and hope that voters will give the 77-year-old credit for taking the health crisis seriously, Politico reported.

By comparison, the Republican National Committee has deployed mask-clad field workers and volunteers to cover American streets — maintaining that voters would not be “turned off” by campaign workers ringing doorbells.

The RNC reportedly declined to comment on whether any field staffers or volunteers had tested positive for the new coronavirus but noted that each staff member is provided masks and an eight-page document of health protocols including CDC guidance.

While both Biden and Trump are feeding millions into their field initiatives, Politico pointed out political scientists disagree “on the extent to which organizing programs matter” — though it is acknowledged they are capable of swaying an election.