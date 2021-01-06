Trump directs National Guard to Capitol Building

President Trump has directed the National Guard, as well as “other federal protective services” to the Capitol Building during a breach and violent protests amid a joint session of Congress to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“At President @realDonaldTrump’s direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted.

Before the president’s direction, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser requested that the National Guard be deployed to the Capitol earlier Wednesday. Sources told Fox News that the Defense Department did not want troops in uniform on the Capitol, and instead wanted to back up police to give them the ability to shore up forces and clear out the building.

“Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!” Trump tweeted.

Minutes later, he said he was “asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful.”

“No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order—respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!” He tweeted.

The president’s tweets come as pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol, sending Congress into recess as they attempted to certify the results of the presidential election in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.

The president spoke earlier in the day in Washington D.C., to supporters, who later marched to the Capitol, and mounted further pressure on Vice President Mike Pence to act on his own to decertify the results of the election and send them back to the states for recertification.

Protesters from the pro-Trump rally descended on the Capitol, clashing with police and leading authorities to lockdown the buildings.

Fox News has learned that a shooting victim was transported from the U.S. Capitol, as windows and doors were broken, and guns were drawn on the House floor.

Republicans are slamming the president, lawmakers, allies, and former Trump administration officials alike, urging the president to condemn the violence.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Fox News that the president should appear on camera Wednesday afternoon to address the situation.

The president’s former acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney also urged the president to condemn the violence.

“The President’s tweet is not enough. He can stop this now and needs to do exactly that. Tell these folks to go home,” Mulvaney tweeted.

Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale also tweeted: “This is not MAGA. We are not ANTIFA and the left. We should do it the correct way, leave the Capital and Stop! The world is laughing at us. Live to fight in elections in the future. Save this country by growing our base and winning elections.”

Former White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah urged the president to: “Condemn this now, @realDonaldTrump – you are the only one they will listen to. For our country!”