Trump DHS issues stark warning to Dems harassing ICE agents: ‘Not playing games’

The Trump Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is warning Democrats and leftists doxxing ICE agents and impeding immigration enforcement operations that it is “not playing games.”

In response to an online video of a Democratic state representative in Tennessee allegedly stalking ICE agents, DHS said, “This Administration is not playing games with the lives and safety of our ICE officers.”

The DHS statement claimed that “people doxxing our officers and impeding ICE operations are siding with vicious cartels, human traffickers, and violent criminals.”

The statement came in response to a video posted on social media by Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., allegedly showing Tennessee Democratic state Rep. Aftyn Behn “stalking” ICE agents in the Nashville area.

The video appears to show Behn and another woman in a car saying they were following and “bullying the ICE vehicles and state troopers.”

“This is a win,” Behn said, laughing.

Ogles said that Behn and her companion were “openly admitting they were trying to stall law enforcement from stopping illegal aliens.” Ogles said “this isn’t just reckless, it’s aiding and abetting.”

In response to the incident, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital “attacks and demonization of ICE have resulted in officers facing a 413% increase in assaults.”

McLaughlin said DHS “has the ability to trace phone numbers and track location information” and that “any individual who participates in the doxxing of our brave federal immigration agents will be identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

DHS and the U.S. Secret Service served a search warrant May 1 on the home of a Los Angeles resident accused of posting fliers in various Southern California neighborhoods with the names, photos, phone numbers and locations of ICE officers working in the region.

Earlier this year, anti-ICE activists began putting up posters featuring the personal information of ICE and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) officers working in the Los Angeles and Southern California area.

The posters include the faces of several ICE agents and say, “These armed agents work in Southern California. ICE and HSI racially terrorize and criminalize entire communities with their policies. They kidnap people from their homes and from the streets, separating families and fracturing communities. Many people have died while locked up in jails, prisons, and detention centers.”

Abigail Jackson, a spokesperson for the White House, told Fox News Digital that “whether it’s Tim Walz slandering ICE officers as ‘Nazis’ or members of Congress physically assaulting them, the Democrat party is truly unhinged, and their dangerous behavior is putting lives at risk.

“They are defending illegal terrorists and attacking those who are keeping Americans safe,” Jackson added, noting the administration “will hold anyone accountable who commits a crime against [federal law enforcement officials].”

Behn did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Louis Casiano and Fox News Channel’s Bill Melugin contributed to this report.