Trump, DeSantis among speakers announced for CPAC in Orlando

Former President Trump will be among the Republicans scheduled to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, later this month.

Other speakers will include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, radio host Glenn Beck, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

“I will see you soon,” Trump said in a video on the CPAC website. “It’s gonna be a fantastic crowd. CPAC is terrific, they do a great job. Let’s have fun.”

The conference will be held Feb. 24-27.

Trump said in the video he asked organizers for a larger ballroom this year because last year “thousands” of fans weren’t able to fit inside.

CPAC, launched in 1974, describes itself as the “largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in the world.”

Last year’s conference was also held in Orlando because of coronavirus restrictions in National Harbor, Maryland, where past CPAC gatherings have been held.

Trump and DeSantis’ scheduled appearances will come amid reports that the two have been at odds recently after the former president called politicians who won’t say if they have the booster vaccination “gutless.” DeSantis has refused to say if he is boosted.

DeSantis also recently criticized Trump for calling for coronavirus lockdowns at the beginning of the pandemic, according to the New York Post.

Trump called the reports “totally fake news” last month.

The two are currently considered to be the top Republican contenders for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

“There’s a real possibility that the Republican Party could split if both DeSantis and Trump tried to get the nomination in 2024 and neither backs down,” University of Central Florida political science professor Aubrey Jewett told Orlando’s FOX 35.

Neither Trump nor DeSantis have officially announced their intentions to run.