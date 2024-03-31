Trump demands Biden issue apology over ‘blasphemous’ Trans Visibility Day on Easter Sunday: ‘Appalling’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

After President Biden sparked fury by marking March 31 “Transgender Day of Visibility,” which this year is also Easter Sunday, former President Trump called for an immediate apology to millions of Christians and Catholics.

Trump’s national press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, called it “appalling and insulting” that Biden “formally proclaimed Easter Sunday as ‘Trans Day of Visibility.’”

Leavitt said the president’s announcement is an example of the Biden administration’s “years-long assault on the Christian faith.”

“We call on Joe Biden’s failing campaign and the White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe tomorrow is for one celebration only — the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” she said.

Leavitt said the Biden administration’s move comes after the White House banned religious egg designs in its Easter Art Event. The art contest is part of the White House’s Easter traditions, which include the annual Easter Egg Roll.

The flier for the contest states that an Easter egg design submission “must not include any questionable content, religious symbols, overtly religious themes, or partisan political statements.”

A spokesperson for the Office of the First Lady said the egg-decorating guidelines came from the American Egg Board and have in place for45 year.

While March 31 has been designated to honor the transgender movement since Biden took office, this year it falls on Easter Sunday, one of the most important days for Christians, as they celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“On Transgender Day of Visibility, we honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our Nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect Union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives,” a statement released by the White House read.

“Today, we send a message to all transgender Americans: You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You belong. You are America, and my entire Administration and I have your back,” it continued. “NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility.”

Trump’s call for an apology from Biden came after prominent politicians and conservative commentators declared outrage over the ‘Transgender Day of Visibility’ on the most solemn Christian holiday.

“The Biden White House has betrayed the central tenet of Easter — which is the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” House Speaker Mike Johnson posted on X. Banning sacred truth and tradition—while at the same time proclaiming Easter Sunday as ‘Transgender Day’—is outrageous and abhorrent. The American people are taking note.”

Caitlyn Jenner, former Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete, wrote on X that the “only thing you should be declaring on this day is ‘HE is Risen’.”

“I am absolutely disgusted that Joe Biden has declared the most Holy of Holy days – a self proclaimed devout Catholic – as Transgender Day of Visibility,” Jenner wrote. “The only thing you should be declaring on this day is ‘HE is Risen’.”

Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., wrote on X: “This is the left’s new religion. They want people worshiping the trans flag instead of God. They must be stopped.”

Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy called Biden out on X, formerly Twitter, writing, “Joe Biden just proclaimed that ‘Transgender Visibility Day’ is on Sunday, March 31st. I wonder how he came up with that date.”

Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., echoed Ramaswamy’s sentiments as he blasted Biden for the “coincidence on the timing.”

“Joe Biden has proclaimed Easter Sunday as ‘Transgender Day of Visibility,’” Mooney wrote on X. “What a coincidence on the timing, right? This is a direct assault on Christianity. Yet another attack on religion and traditions by this administration.”

Tennessee Republican Rep. Diana Harshbarger said the announcement was “intentional” and slammed it as a “blatant disregard.”

“This is a direct assault on Christianity. It’s evident the left is determined to undermine our religion and traditions,” she wrote on X. “This isn’t just blatant disregard, it’s intentional.”

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson shared a screenshot of the White House statement, writing alongside it, “What a slap in the face to all Christians in America…”

The White House issued a statement saying the criticism over ‘Transgender Day of Visibility’ coinciding with Easter was divisive.

“As a Christian who celebrates Easter with family, President Biden stands for bringing people together and upholding the dignity and freedoms of every American,” read the statement. “Sadly, it’s unsurprising politicians are seeking to divide and weaken our country with cruel, hateful, and dishonest rhetoric. President Biden will never abuse his faith for political purposes or for profit.”

Fox News Digital’s Haley Chi-Sing and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with comment from the White House on both the egg-decorating and ‘Transgender Day of Visibility’ issues.