Trump defends embattled AG Pam Bondi, says ‘nobody cares about’ Jeffrey Epstein

President Donald Trump on Saturday defended Attorney General Pam Bondi as doing a “fantastic job” after she came under fire from some Trump supporters over the Department of Justice’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

“What’s going on with my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals?’ They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB,” Trump wrote in a lengthy post on Truth Social on Saturday. “We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening.”

He referred to Epstein as the “guy who never dies,” adding, “For years, it’s Epstein, over and over again.”

He continued to question why people were “giving publicity to Files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden administration.”

“They created the Epstein Files, just like they created the FAKE Hillary Clinton/Christopher Steele Dossier that they used on me, and now my so-called ‘friends’ are playing right into their hands,” Trump wrote. “Why didn’t these Radical Left Lunatics release the Epstein Files? If there was ANYTHING in there that could have hurt the MAGA Movement, why didn’t they use it?”

The president said the FBI “must be focused on investigating Voter Fraud, Political Corruption, ActBlue, The Rigged and Stolen Election of 2020, and arresting Thugs and Criminals, instead of spending month after month looking at nothing but the same old, Radical Left inspired Documents on Jeffrey Epstein.”

“LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB — SHE’S GREAT! The 2020 Election was Rigged and Stolen, and they tried to do the same thing in 2024 — That’s what she is looking into as AG, and much more,” he wrote. “One year ago our Country was DEAD, now it’s the ‘HOTTEST’ Country anywhere in the World. Let’s keep it that way, and not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about.”

His comments mirrored what he told a White House reporter during a recent Cabinet meeting, in which he called the late sex criminal and financier a “creep.”

“Can I just interrupt for one second?” Trump said after a reporter directed an Epstein question at Bondi. “Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?”

“This guy’s been talked about for years. You’re asking.… We have Texas, we have this, we have all of the things. And are people are still talking about this guy, this creep?” Trump asked. “That is unbelievable.”

Some MAGA supporters have criticized Bondi or even called for her resignation after the DOJ and FBI on Sunday released a joint review that ended theories about an alleged Epstein client list, concluding there was no such roster of names of the world’s elite who allegedly took part in Epstein’s history as a sexual predator.

The DOJ also concluded the disgraced financier committed suicide in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting further sex trafficking charges.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino reportedly clashed with Bondi over her handling of the Epstein matter and has told confidantes that he may resign if Bondi remains in her post.

Fox News’ Amanda Macias, David Spunt and Jake Gibson contributed to this report.