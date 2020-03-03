Trump deems Buttigieg, Klobuchar endorsing Biden a 'quid pro quo' deal

President Trump categorized former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar dropping out of the Democratic presidential race to subsequently endorse former Vice President Joe Biden a matter of “quid pro quo.” He then called for their impeachment.

Trump made the remarks speaking at a “Keep America Great” rally in Charlotte, N.C. Monday night — the eve of Super Tuesday as the Democratic field narrows between two front runners, Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

“It’s being rigged now against Crazy Bernie,” Trump said. “I think Crazy Bernie is going to be even more crazy when he sees what they’re doing. I could have called it a long time ago.”

On Monday, Buttigieg, Klobuchar and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas, who dropped his bid for the presidency months ago, all formally endorsed Biden for the party’s nomination in Dallas.

“Mayor Pete … he cut out last night,” Trump said, addressing the crowd at Charlotte’s Bojangles Coliseum. “And then I hear a senator from that state we’re going to win. She dropped out,” he said, referencing Klobuchar, D-Minn., without mentioning her by name.

“They both supported “Sleepy Joe.” You know why? They made a deal!” he said.

“You know. Quid pro quo. That’s why,” Trump continued. “Quid quo pro. Impeach them! They should be impeached!”

Trump’s decree garnered laughter and applause from the crowd of Charlotte supporters.

He also mocked Biden for referring to Super Tuesday as “Super Thursday” in his most recent gaffe earlier this week before then dismissing former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg as “what a mess he is.”

“The Democratic Party has gone crazy,” Trump said. “They’ve embraced an extreme left-wing agenda. Their plans would massively raise our taxes, destroy our liberty, muzzle our faith and erase our sovereignty. You know that.”

“Eight months from now we’re going to defeat the radical socialists,” he continued. “We’re going to win the great state of North Carolina by a landslide.”

Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted that “They are staging a coup against Bernie.” He later accused Democrats of rigging the system against Sanders, the Democratic candidate currently with the highest number of delegates.

About 10,000 people attended the rally Monday night, according to the Charlotte Observer.

North Carolina, a perennial swing state, is among the 14 states, along with one territory and voters abroad, that will cast their ballots Tuesday, races that represent about a third of all Democratic delegates.

During the rally, Trump predicted Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who he referred to as “Pocahontas,” would lose her home state to Sanders on Super Tuesday. He also threw his support behind Sen. Tom Tillis, R-N.C., for another six-year term.

According to Trump, Tillis introduced a bill that would allow the families of those killed by illegal immigrants to sue sanctuary cities and states for failing to honor ICE detainer requests.

