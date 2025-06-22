Trump declares ‘very successful attack’ on Iran’s nuclear program as US forces strike 3 key sites

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social Saturday that U.S. forces have successfully launched attacks on Iranian nuclear sites.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and [Isfahan],” Trump announced on Truth Social. “All planes are now outside of Iran air space.”

The president said a “full payload of BOMBS” was dropped on the primary site, Fordow.

Fox News host Sean Hannity said he spoke with Trump and learned sixbunker busters were used on Fordow.

They were reportedly dropped by three American B-2 stealth bombers, carrying two bombs each.

Then, 30 Tomahawk missiles were fired from U.S. submarines at Natanz and Isfahan.

All planes are safely on their way home, according to Trump.

President Trump reposted a screenshot of Open Source Intel announcing, “Fordow is gone.”

Fordow, Iran’s main underground enrichment site, was difficult for the Israeli Army to destroy due to its location, leading to requests for the U.S. to use its B-2 stealth bombers and 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs.

Fox News Digital on Saturday morning reported six B-2 stealth bombers from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri appeared to be on their way to a U.S. Air Force base in Guam.

The bombers reportedly refueled after taking off from Missouri, suggesting they launched without full fuel tanks due to the weight of carrying bunker-buster bombs — which only the U.S. has.

A senior White House official told Fox News the U.S. gave Israel a heads-up before the strikes, and President Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the attacks.

Sources familiar with the situation told Fox News Digital House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune were also briefed ahead of the strikes.

“Congratulations to our great American Warriors,” he wrote. “There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Fox News Digital’s Lucas Y. Tomlinson, Rachel Wolf and Fox News’ Sarah Tobianski contributed to this report.