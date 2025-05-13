Trump criticizes Biden admin’s ‘reckless, soft-on-crime policies’ while announcing National Police Week

President Donald Trump criticized former President Joe Biden’s administration on Monday for allowing “lawlessness to permeate our country” while announcing Peace Officers Memorial Day and police week.

Trump proclaimed Thursday as Peace Officers Memorial Day, continuing a 63-year tradition of honoring fallen officers on May 15. He also declared this week as National Police Week, beginning this past Sunday and going through Saturday.

“This week and always, we honor the courageous men and women serving in law enforcement and memorialize those who sacrificed their lives defending the thin blue line,” he wrote in the proclamation.

In the presidential action, Trump also called out the Biden administration for its “reckless, soft-on-crime policies,” which he said made it harder for police officers to do their jobs.

“A nation in chaos ceases to be a citadel of liberty. Tragically, the previous administration allowed lawlessness to permeate our country, making it harder for our law enforcement officers to do their jobs,” the president wrote in the order. “Their reckless, soft-on-crime policies emboldened criminals and thugs; wreaked havoc on the sanctity of our homes, businesses, and public spaces; instilled fear; and jeopardized public trust.”

Trump continued by saying he is fulfilling the promises that he campaigned on to make America safe again, including taking authority at the border and “restoring the rule of law in communities nationwide.”

He also said that under his administration, all available resources will be utilized to ensure that officers will be equipped and trained to be the best they can be, qualified officers will be retained and recruiting will focus “on the basis of meritocracy.”

Trump also called on Congress to codify his executive order mandating the death penalty for those who murder a police officer and to pass a bill enhancing protections for police officers.

“I stand in steadfast solidarity with those who defend our freedoms and the families who love and support them,” Trump said. “We pray for those who grieve the fallen and pledge that their lives, legacies, and sacrifices will forever be remembered by our grateful Nation.”

Governors have been asked to direct that the American flag be flown at half-staff on Thursday, and Trump has called on all Americans to observe National Police Week with “appropriate ceremonies and activities.”