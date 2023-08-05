Trump crashes wedding to chants of ‘USA!’ hours after DC indictment: ‘The man doesn’t stop’

Videos circulating on social media purportedly show former President Donald Trump crashing a wedding at his New Jersey golf club to chants of “USA!” just hours after being indicted in a Washington, D.C., courthouse.

In the video, Trump can be seen wearing what appears to be the same outfit he wore in the courthouse on Thursday, minus the red tie, and walking down a staircase to shake hands with members of a cheering and screaming crowd.

After a chant of “USA!” erupted, Trump could be seen having a private conversation with a bride and groom before addressing the crowd via microphone.

“I heard so much about this couple,” Trump said before the video was cut short. “The bride is totally beautiful.”

Trump was praised by conservatives on social media over the interaction.

“The Machine has now thrown all it can at the man,” conservative commentator Benny Johnson tweeted. “Yet, Trump is full of life.”

“The man doesn’t stop,” conservative commentator Graham Allen tweeted.

Trump pleaded not guilty earlier in the day in federal court to all four federal charges stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into 2020 election interference and the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.