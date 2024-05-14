Trump could get Congressional Gold Medal under new House GOP resolution

FIRST ON FOX: A group of House Republicans wants to award former President Trump the Congressional Gold Medal.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., is leading a Congressional resolution to bestow the honor on Trump “in recognition of his exceptional leadership and dedication to strengthening America’s diplomatic relations during his presidency,” according to legislative text obtained by Fox News Digital.

It is backed by six fellow House Republicans, including House GOP Deputy Whip Guy Reschenthaler of Pennsylvania, and Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Andy Ogles of Tennessee, Randy Weber of Texas and Mike Waltz of Florida.

“President Trump’s fearless leadership reestablished America as a respected and admired global power,” Luna told Fox News Digital. “It is time we recognize a president who put our country first and secured global peace through bold diplomacy. Despite the liberal media’s attempts to spread fear, America and the world were undoubtedly safer under President Donald Trump. One of our duties in Congress is to honor those who have contributed significantly to our nation, and that’s why I’m introducing this legislation.”

Notably, it is also co-sponsored by House Freedom Caucus Chairman Bob Good, R-Va., who had a rocky relationship with some members of Trump’s orbit earlier this year.

Good originally endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president before backing Trump when the former dropped out. He has since emphatically thrown himself behind the ex-president’s re-election bid.

“President Trump did more in four years on behalf of the American people than any president in my lifetime. He secured our border, achieved historic peace in the Middle East, and implemented policies that helped our economy prosper,” said Good. “The last three years of a failed Biden administration have only served as a stark contrast to President Trump’s record.”

Meanwhile, Ogles hailed Trump’s “contributions to the American heritage and stalwart defense of the American way of life” and Weber said “every patriotic American knows our country was unequivocally better off four years ago under his stewardship.”

It is highly unlikely that the Democrat-controlled Senate will take the bill up, but it is more evidence that Trump remains the de facto leader of the GOP.

Alongside the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Congressional Gold Medal is the highest civilian award in the U.S.