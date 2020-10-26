Trump continues to hammer Biden on fracking stance during PA rallies

President Trump reiterated his claim that Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s stance on fracking and the oil industry would cripple Pennsylvania’s economy during the last of his three campaign rallies in the key battleground state on Monday night.

Trump centered his attack on Biden’s remarks at last week’s presidential debate. He told a crowd of supporters in Martinsburg that the former vice president “really blew it” when he announced his intention to “transition” from the oil industry toward cleaner energy options.

“That means no fracking, no natural gas, no coal, no jobs, no energy, no Pennsylvania families being well taken care of,” Trump said at Altoona-Blair County Airport. “Fracking is saving Pennsylvania families $2,500 a year, at least. It’s saving families all over the country. We are energy independent and you’re a big part of it – and they want to end that.”

The president delivered nearly identical remarks at an earlier event in Allentown, telling the crowd that Biden had “confirmed his plan to abolish the entire U.S. oil industry.”

Pennsylvania is a key swing state in the 2020 election.

Biden has faced bipartisan scrutiny over his energy policy since the debate, when he said the oil industry “pollutes significantly” and “has to be replaced by renewable energy over time.” Trump seized on his remarks and asked voters in Pennsylvania and other states that would be impacted to “remember” what Biden said when they cast their ballots.

Later, Biden clarified that his plan did not call for “getting rid of fossil fuels for a long time.”

Trump has claimed for months that Biden would seek to ban fracking, which is practiced in Pennsylvania and other swing states, if he is elected to office. Biden has repeatedly rejected the claim and said he would only push for an end to new oil and gas permits on federal land, but would not call for a revocation of existing permits.