Trump congratulates Pope Leo XIV, calls his election ‘a great honor’ for the United States

President Donald Trump congratulated the new Pope Leo XIV after he was selected Thursday, noting it is “a great honor” for the United States that an American-born Cardinal was selected to be Francis’ successor.

“Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform shortly after white smoke emerged from the Vatican indicating the conclave had come to a decision on who will lead the Catholic Church.

“It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”

Trump added to reporters at the White House that he was “a little bit surprised” by the selection of Cardinal Prevost, but reiterated multiple time what an honor the selection was for America.

“What greater honor could there be?” Trump posited to reporters. He also told them that the administration has already been in touch with the Vatican and expects to have the president visit the new pope in the future. It was not made clear how soon that meeting might take place.

Vice President J.D. Vance, a Catholic convert, also congratulated the new Pope on his selection Thursday as well.

“Congratulations to Leo XIV, the first American Pope, on his election!” Vance said on X. “I’m sure millions of American Catholics and other Christians will pray for his successful work leading the Church. May God bless him!”

Cardinal Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, was born in Chicago and prior to his papal appointment he served as the prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops under Pope Francis, which advises the pope on bishop appointments across the globe. In addition to Prevost, New York City Cardinal Timothy Dolan was also floated as a potential successor to Francis.

In his first address to congregants, Pope Leo XIV called on Catholics to live as missionaries and stressed that he hopes to be a builder of peace during his papacy. The new Pope also asked Catholics to assist him in bringing peace to “all peoples,” and participating in dialogue and “building bridges.”

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.