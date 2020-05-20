Trump congratulates daughter Tiffany on graduating from law school

President Trump on Wednesday congratulated his daughter Tiffany on graduating from Georgetown Law school.

Tiffany, 26, is the president’s fourth child and the only daughter of Trump’s second wife, Marla Maples.

“Congratulations to my daughter, Tiffany, on graduating from Georgetown Law,” the president wrote on Twitter. “Great student, great school. Just what I need is a lawyer in the family. Proud of you Tiff!”

Tiffany’s brother, Eric Trump, has an undergraduate degree from Georgetown and her older sister Ivanka spent two years there before transferring to the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, President Trump’s alma mater.

Tiffany graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 2016 after studying sociology. Her Instagram page says she has a focus in cyber security and criminal justice reform.

It’s not yet clear if Tiffany will follow in her older siblings’ footsteps and join the family business. When asked by ABC’s George Stephanapoulos in 2016, she said, “Of course, I’m interested. I think — I’m applying to law school though so I like to bring — a different kind [of] skill set to the company.”