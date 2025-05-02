Trump claps back at courts for ‘interfering’ with job, asks ‘how you can give due process’ to illegal migrants

During a special commencement address to students at the University of Alabama, President Donald Trump questioned how you can give due process to people who have illegally entered the United States, in a rebuke to judges who Trump said were “interfering” with his efforts to do his job as president.

Trump’s comments came the same day a federal judge permanently barred his efforts to use the centuries-old Alien Enemies Act (AEA) to deport illegal alien gang members.

“As you’ve been reading, the courts are trying to stop me from doing the job that I was elected to do,” Trump said during his address to graduates. “They have to let us do the job that the voters want us to do. Judges are interfering, supposedly based on due process. But how can you give due process to people who came into our country illegally? They want to give them due process. I don’t know.”

Trump issued a proclamation in March asserting the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua could be deported under the AEA. Shortly thereafter, the Trump administration began deporting hundreds of alleged gang members, including one Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Opponents of Trump’s deportation efforts have insisted Abrego Garcia was illegally deported and is not a gang member.

However, evidence has surfaced of Abrego Garcia involved in gang-like criminal activity.

Body cam footage from troopers in Maryland show Abrego Garcia being involved in an alleged human trafficking incident in 2022. In the footage, officers can be heard building the case that Abrego Garcia was engaged in human smuggling, which the troopers refer to as “hauling” in the video.

Vice President J.D. Vance said in an interview with Fox News that the Trump administration is aggressively appealing the federal court order blocking their deportation efforts.

“The judge doesn’t make that determination, whether the Alien Enemies Act can be deployed,” Mr. Vance told Fox News anchor Brett Baier. “I think the President of the United States is the one who determines whether this country is being invaded.”