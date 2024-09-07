Trump claims no ‘lifts’ or ‘stands’ will be allowed at debate with Kamala Harris

Former President Donald Trump claims that the upcoming presidential debate will not allow for adjustments to the nominees’ height behind the podium.

Trump made the comment in a Saturday post on his proprietary social media platform Truth Social.

“No boxes or artificial lifts will be allowed to stand on [sic] during my upcoming debate with Comrade Kamala Harris,” Trump wrote. “We had this out previously with former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg when he was in a debate, and he was not allowed a “lift.”

HARRIS CAMPAIGN AGREES TO ABC PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE RULES WITH SOME ‘ASSURANCES’: REPORT

“It would be a form of cheating, and the Democrats cheat enough,” the former president added. “‘You are who you are,’ it was determined!”

It is not immediately clear if Trump was relaying the outcome of discussions with ABC ahead of the debate or was speculating.

The post references Trump’s past feud with the former New York City mayor, who the former president taunted as “Mini Mike Bloomberg” during his 2020 Democratic nomination bid.

TRUMP SLAMS ABC AHEAD OF PIVOTAL NETWORK-HOSTED DEBATE: ‘THEY’RE THE WORST, THEY’RE THE NASTIEST’

Trump repeatedly claimed Bloomberg requested to stand on a box behind his podium during his Democratic primary debate — but this claim was never substantiated that the former mayor ever made such a request.

“The president is lying,” a spokesperson for Bloomberg’s 2020 campaign fired back at the time. “He is a pathological liar who lies about everything: his fake hair, his obesity, and his spray-on tan.”

Harris clarified her own height during an interview with “Today” host Katie Couric earlier this year, correcting the interviewer when she claimed the vice president is 5’2″.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I am 5’4″ and a quarter — sometimes 5’4″ and a half,” Harris told Couric. “And with heels — which I always wear — I’m 5’7’ and a half, thank you very much.”

Trump’ own height has been variously reported as 6’2″ and 6’3″.