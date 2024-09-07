Trump claims Israel will be ‘gone’ within two years if Harris is elected president: video

Former President Trump painted a gloomy picture of a potential Harris presidency during a campaign speech on Saturday, claiming that Israel would be “doomed” under Harris’ watch and that the upcoming November election “may be our last.”

Speaking to a crowd in Mosinee, Wisconsin, Trump promised to “prevent World War III,” after speaking to the crowd about topics ranging from Social Security reform to implementing tariffs.

“I will end the chaos in the Middle East and I will prevent World War III,” Trump said at the podium. “And I’m the only one that can do it. I will prevent World War III.”

“And if I don’t win this election, Israel, with comrade Kamala Harris at the helm of the United States, is doomed.” he continued. “Israel is doomed.”

Acknowledging that the claim was a “tough statement,” the Republican nominee expanded on his argument and said that Americans “may have no country left,” if Israel were to be defeated.

“Israel will be gone,” Trump added. “One year, two years. Israel will no longer exist. I better win, I better win, or you’re going to have problems like we’ve never had.”

“We may have no country left. It may be our last election.”

Harris has also accused Trump of threatening democracy in the past. Last month, Harris said that Trump “wants to be an autocrat.”

“I will not cozy up to tyrants and dictators like Kim Jong-Un, who are rooting for Trump because they know he is easy to manipulate with flattery and favors,” the Democratic nominee claimed.

“They know Trump won’t hold autocrats accountable – because he wants to be an autocrat.”

