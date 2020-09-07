Trump claims coronavirus vaccine might be delivered soon: 'You could have a very big surprise coming up'

President Trump claimed Monday that a coronavirus vaccine could be delivered by October, saying it would be “very safe and effective.”

During a Labor Day press conference at the White House Monday, the president touted his administration’s “Operation Warp Speed” program, a public-private partnership that he announced in May, which would produce a vaccine against the novel coronavirus.

TRUMP SAYS A BIDEN-HARRIS ADMINISTRATION WOULD ‘DESTROY’ COUNTRY, ECONOMY

“We are an absolute leader in every way,” Trump said Monday. “Under my leadership, we’ll produce a vaccine in record time.”

The president went on to claim that the vaccine could become available “during the month of October.”

“The vaccine will be very safe and effective,” he continued. “The people will be happy, the people of the world will be happy.”

“You could have a very big surprise coming up,” Trump said Monday, seemingly referring to the vaccine.

The president has repeatedly said that the vaccine would be available by the end of the year, but his comments Monday seemed to suggest a possible vaccine against COVID-19 could become available to the public before the election in November.

The president went on to slam Democrats, claiming they are “disparaging” the vaccine.

“It is so contrary to all of the lies. They are political lies,” Trump said. “And it is so dangerous for our country.”

He added: “The vaccine will be very safe and very effective.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump slammed Democrats, saying they should “apologize for the reckless anti-vaccine rhetoric,” which he said “undermines science and what’s happening.”

“It’s a fake rhetoric and a political rhetoric,” he added.