Trump claims Biden's 'dementia' is 'rapidly getting worse' after campaign trail gaffes

President Trump criticized 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden‘s memory in a Tuesday tweet.

The president’s tweet came after the former vice president made a pair of slipups on Monday while speaking on the campaign trail.

“Mitt can’t be thrilled about this!” Trump wrote in reference to Biden on Monday calling Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney “that senator who was a Mormon, the governor” while taking questions from reporters in Ohio.

VIRAL CLIP SHOWS BIDEN LOWERING HIS MASK TO COUGH IN HIS HAND

Trump continued: “Joe also said yesterday he’s running for the U.S. Senate (again) and totally forgot where he was (wrong State!). Joe has never been a nice or kind guy, so it’s easier to find this obvious & rapidly getting worse ‘dementia’ unacceptable for USA!”

Biden raised eyebrows Monday when he appeared to forget Romney’s name while referencing the former Massachusetts governor’s 2012 presidential run against then-Democratic nominee Barack Obama.

BIDEN SUGGESTS PEOPLE WERE ABLE TO QUARANTINE BECAUSE ‘SOME BLACK WOMAN WAS ABLE TO STACK THE GROCERY SHELF’ IN VIRAL CLIP

The former vice president also mistakenly said during a Monday campaign event in Toldeo, Ohio, that he was “running as a proud Democrat for the Senate” before amending the error and saying he was “running as a proud Democrat for president.”

It wasn’t the first time Biden accidentally told supporters he was running for the Senate. Back in February, at a Democratic event in South Carolina, he misspoke about which office he was seeking.

“You’re the ones who sent Barack Obama the presidency. And I have a simple proposition here: I’m here to ask you for your help,” Biden told Democratic voters at the time. “…My name’s Joe Biden. I’m a Democratic candidate for the United State’s Senate. Look me over. If you like what you see, help out. If not, vote for the other Biden. Give me a look though, OK?”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden ended up winning the South Carolina primary, which helped catapult him to clinching the Democratic nomination.

Last week, the former vice president caught flak after his remarks about quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic went viral in a video posted online.

“They’re saying, ‘Jeez, the reason I was able to stay sequestered in my home is because some Black woman was able to stack the grocery shelf,'” Biden can be heard saying in the clip, originally shared on Sept. 29, while speaking during a Sept. 15 roundtable with veterans in Tampa, Fla.

Fox News’ Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.