Trump cheers Johnson winning speaker vote: ‘America is back’

FIRST ON FOX: President-elect Trump reacted to Mike Johnson’s re-election as speaker of the House, telling Fox News Digital the process brought House Republicans “even closer together,” and said it is a continuation of “Make America Great Again.”

Johnson was re-elected speaker of the House Friday.

Sources told Fox News Digital that the president-elect was in “constant communication” with House Republicans throughout the process. In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Trump said it was “a great honor to have helped.”

“It is all a great continuation of ‘Make America Great Again,’” Trump said.

MIKE JOHNSON RE-ELECTED HOUSE SPEAKER AS GOP MUTINY THREAT DISSOLVES

“Mike Johnson will do a fabulous job as speaker,” Trump said. “House Republican membership was fantastic.”

“This process has brought them even closer together,” he said. “It is all a reflection of the great presidential election of 2024 where we won all seven swing states, the popular vote and everything else there is to win.”

“We will all be working together with total benefit going to the people of our nation,” he said. “Our country will be run with strength and common sense again.”

He added: “America is back.”