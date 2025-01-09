Trump chats up Obama while Clintons, Harris, ignore president-elect at Jimmy Carter funeral

President-elect Trump and future First Lady Melania Trump paid their respects to former President Jimmy Carter at his funeral in Woodley Park, D.C. on Thursday, where he and one of his most prominent political foes appeared to put politics aside.

Seated at the end of the second row of presidential and vice-presidential families, Trump and former President Barack Obama shared several minutes of chatting and chuckling as the rest filed in.

Dressed in a dark suit and more subtle blue tie, versus his trademark red ‘Trump tie’, Trump filed in a little before 10 a.m. ET.

As he entered his row, former Vice President Al Gore smiled and quickly stood up and was the first to greet him.

Gore, a Tennessee Democrat, did not have a significant other with him at the ceremony. He has been separated from former First Lady Tipper Gore since 2010.

Also notably absent were former Vice President Dick Cheney and former First Lady Lynne Cheney. Trump has notably clashed with his fellow Republican leader, and Cheney notably called him a “coward” during his daughter ex-Rep. Liz Cheney’s doomed 2022 reelection bid in Wyoming.

As Trump entered his row, he shared a brief moment with his onetime ally and running-mate, former Vice President Mike Pence. The two men’s relationship soured following the Capitol Riot on January 6, 2021, when supporters of Trump threatened to hang the Indiana Republican.

It was unclear what Pence said to Trump, but a rough reading of his lips appeared to say “good to see you.”

Former Second Lady Karen Pence notably remained seated and did not engage when her husband and Gore stood to greet Trump.

After the Trumps were seated, Obama arrived without Michelle Obama by his side. Obama paused to share a quick jovial comment with former Vice President Dan Quayle.

Quayle – the first of the two Indiana Republican vice presidents of this generation – was seated on the aisle with former First Lady Marilyn Quayle, who also sat next to Gore.

Soon after, former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush arrived.

Bush appeared to receive the largest greeting of the living presidents assembled.

Pence, former First Lady Karen Pence, Gore and the Quayles reached over to greet Bush. Meanwhile, Obama and Trump could be seen continuing their conversation unimpeded.

When former President Bill Clinton and 2016 presidential runner-up Hillary Clinton arrived, Trump and Obama largely ignored them as they chatted.

George Bush appeared to be the first to stand up when Hillary Clinton took her seat. Bill Clinton, who was recently hospitalized, appeared lively and healthy at the funeral.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff arrived next.

Trump did not visibly acknowledge Harris, nor Harris to him.

Emhoff looked straight ahead as Harris briefly looked over her shoulder and appeared to grimace when she saw Obama conversing with Trump.

Emhoff and Harris shared a brief smile before focusing on the somber event once more, as the Clintons could be seen reading through their programs.

When President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrived, Trump and Obama did not appear to greet them – as Trump soon began chatting with Melania.

Jill Biden sat first, taking Joe’s program off of his chair so he too could sit.

President Biden appeared to wipe a mark from his pantleg and lightly brushed his brow before looking straight ahead. None of the other families appeared to greet the Bidens.

Screenshots posted to X also showed outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau watching Trump as the president-elect filed in.