Trump champions Jesus’ ‘miraculous Resurrection’ in Palm Sunday message vowing to ‘defend the Christian faith’

President Donald Trump issued a Palm Sunday message at the start of Holy Week renewing his administration’s promise “to defend the Christian faith in our schools, military, workplaces, hospitals, and halls of government.”

“We will never waver in safeguarding the right to religious liberty, upholding the dignity of life, and protecting God in our public square,” Trump wrote in his 2025 Holy Week presidential message released by the White House.

“As we focus on Christ’s redeeming sacrifice, we look to His love, humility, and obedience—even in life’s most difficult and uncertain moments,” Trump said. “This week, we pray for an outpouring of the Holy Spirit upon our beloved Nation. We pray that America will remain a beacon of faith, hope, and freedom for the entire world, and we pray to achieve a future that reflects the truth, beauty, and goodness of Christ’s eternal kingdom in Heaven.”

“May God bless you and your family during this special time of year and may He continue to bless the United States of America,” Trump wrote.

Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump “join in prayer with Christians celebrating the crucifixion and resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ – the living Son of God who conquered death, freed us from sin, and unlocked the gates of Heaven for all of humanity.” The presidential message reiterated how Holy Week begins “with Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday” and culminates “in the Paschal Triduum, which begins on Holy Thursday with the Mass of the Lord’s Supper, followed by Good Friday.” The week reaches its “pinnacle in the Easter Vigil on Holy Saturday night.”

“This week is a time of reflection for Christians to memorialize Jesus’ crucifixion – and to prepare their hearts, minds, and souls for His miraculous Resurrection from the dead,” Trump wrote.

“During this sacred week, we acknowledge that the glory of Easter Sunday cannot come without the sacrifice Jesus Christ made on the cross,” the president said. “In His final hours on Earth, Christ willingly endured excruciating pain, torture, and execution on the cross out of a deep and abiding love for all His creation. Through His suffering, we have redemption. Through His death, we are forgiven of our sins. Through His Resurrection, we have hope of eternal life.”

“On Easter morning, the stone is rolled away, the tomb is empty, and light prevails over darkness—signaling that death does not have the final word,” Trump said.

Since surviving a July 2024 assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Penn., Trump has acknowledged his faith on the campaign trail and months into his second term by repeatedly affirming that he was “saved by God to Make America Great Again.” On Friday, the White House hung a painting depicting a bloodied Trump pumping his first in the air during that attempt on his life last summer, replacing a portrait of former President Barack Obama.

The Holy Week proclamation on Sunday is first on the docket of a series of roll-outs and events expected before Easter organized by the newly established White House Faith Office.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News Digital that Trump delivered on his promise to millions of Christians in creating the office. She drew a “sharp contrast” with the Biden administration, which marked Easter Sunday, which fell on March 31, 2024, the most important holiday on the Christian Church calendar, as Transgender Day of Visibility.

Jennifer Korn, faith director of the White House Faith Office, told Fox News Digital the administration is gearing up for “extraordinary” celebrations during Holy Week to treat the Easter season “with the observance it deserves.”

On Monday, Trump is expected to release a Holy Week video and will host an Easter dinner on Wednesday evening. On Holy Thursday, the president is expected to host a staff worship service at the White House, where Pastor Paula White, the senior advisor to the White House Faith Office, the Rev. Franklin Graham, Pastor Greg Laurie and Pastor Jentezen Franklin will participate in prayer, scripture, service and communion.

