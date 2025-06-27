Trump celebrates Supreme Court limits on ‘colossal abuse of power’ by federal judges

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump celebrated after the Supreme Court moved to block lower courts from issuing universal injunctions, something that had impacted his executive orders.

The president held a news conference just over an hour after the ruling was issued and said the Supreme Court had stopped a “colossal abuse of power.”

“I was elected on a historic mandate, but in recent months, we’ve seen a handful of radical left judges effectively try to overrule the rightful powers of the president to stop the American people from getting the policies that they voted for in record numbers,” Trump said on Friday.

