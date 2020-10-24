Trump casts his ballot in Florida, braces for marathon weekend of rallies 10 days before election

President Trump cast his ballot early in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Saturday, telling a group of supporters: “I voted for a guy named Trump.”

Trump switched his official residence last year to his private club at Mar-a-Lago from New York, after complaining that politicians in his home state have treated him unfairly.

“JUST VOTED. A great honor!” he later posted on Twitter Saturday.

Trump cast absentee ballots during the presidential primary in March and again in the primary election in August.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen dropped off their absentee ballots Friday at a site in Indianapolis.

The president made the rounds to two predominantly red regions in Florida on Friday — The Villages, a retirement community located north of Orlando, and Pensacola — to kick off a weekend of marathon campaigning.

“To continue our movement, I am going to rely on you. Get out and vote,” Trump told supporters in the Sunshine state during a rally on Friday. “Vote early. Bring your friends, your family, your neighbors, your co-workers. Even grab your boss and say: ‘Come on, boss. You got to vote.’”

Despite surging numbers of coronavirus cases — which soared above 80,000 in the country shattering single-day records on Friday and highlighting an alarming uptick in several Midwest states — Trump will make the rounds to battleground states, stumping in Lumberton, N.C; Circleville, Ohio, and Waukesha, Wisc., in the final 10 days of the campaign.

Former President Barack Obama will rally for Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Miami on Saturday, as well.

Biden, meanwhile, will hold a pair of drive-in events in Bucks County, part of suburban Philadelphia that 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton won by a slim margin, and Luzerne County, a blue-collar area that twice voted for Obama but went overwhelmingly for Trump four years ago.

Biden’s campaign said the former vice president will be joined by Bon Jovi, a native of neighboring New Jersey, for the Luzerne event.

